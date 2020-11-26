Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The rest of the afternoon with be clear, sunny, and warm with highs topping off in the low 70s. Soak up that sunshine while you can because we have quite a bit of wet weather on the way. Showers will move in tomorrow morning for Deep East Texas and then they will slowly spill northward throughout the day. The risk for severe weather is low but not quite zero. If we do get any storms they should be isolated to our far southern counties. Showers will continue for all of East Texas for most of the day on Saturday and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. Skies will slowly start to clear out beginning Sunday afternoon and a few spots will even see some sunshine late in the day. As of now, each day of the next work week we will see partly to mostly sunny skies, low to mid 50s, and light winds. You will want to keep an eye on our overnight lows next week, as some spots will start to fall to that freezing mark.