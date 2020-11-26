123rd annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal served to less fortunate in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For their 123rd year, the Tyler Salvation Army held their annual Thanksgiving meal service.
East Texas news spoke with organizers, volunteers, and recipients of the free holiday meal.
The Salvation Army helped distribute more than 1200 boxed meals in their to-go styled Thanksgiving distribution. Many volunteers helped box Thanksgiving classics like, turkey, yams, a hot roll, and more. Salvation Army Captain Jeremy Walker says despite the pandemic, he’s thankful meals went out to those in need this year.
“It makes me feel grateful, joyful, and happy, especially this year, to see everything that’s going on. We were really worried about what Thanksgiving was going to look like for those in need this year, so we’re really excited to be able to do what we’re doing.”
Troy Phelps from Lindale attended the meal service for the first time. He says this free meal is helpful.
“This is my first year for this free meal that I found out from a year ago and they told me, regardless of what your income is, how you are, just come out and we’ll help you out.”
Volunteers delivered meals to first responders while others served the less fortunate, families, and many more. Volunteer Linda Rowe helped out for her first time and says she’s grateful.
“Right now, especially when i see the cars driving through of people that obviously need this meal that may not be able to go to the grocery store…it makes you feel blessed, for one thing, but also blessed to live in a community and have the Salvation Army that gives with their hearts to all of those in need.”
Overall, Phelps says he’s thankful.
“This here means a lot to me because you still have a few people that care about people even though some cant make it on the holiday,” he said.
75 volunteers helped out in this year’s Thanksgiving meal service.
