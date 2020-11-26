EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! A chilly start this morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. Expect sunny skies through much of the day with just a few clouds by late afternoon and evening. Winds will be light today with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s this afternoon. Clouds increase overnight ahead of another cold front that moves through tomorrow. Best chances of rain with this front will stay mainly in Deep East Texas for Friday, but spread through the rest of the region Saturday. Another cold front brings some rain early Sunday with blustery northwest winds Sunday afternoon and much cooler temperatures. The sunshine returns next week, but it will be much cooler. Overnight lows will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s and the first freeze of the season likely for much of East Texas early Tuesday morning.