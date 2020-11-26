Marshall Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony goes virtual

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights are a longstanding tradition for many East Texans, but COVID has thrown a wrench in the plans for this year.
The City of Marshall’s Mallori James said they’re doing something new: a virtual lighting of the Harrison County Courthouse.
“You know,COVID-19 hit and we just weren’t going to be stopped. We definitely wanted to provide something for our community, so we did it. We went virtual this year with a virtual lighting ceremony, and I think it turned out wonderful,” James said.
The event was streamed live on the cities Facebook page this year as a safety precaution. The lighting event kicked of Marshall’s world-famous “Wonderland of Lights.”
For more information, visit: https://www.marshalltexas.net/310/Wonderland-of-Lights
