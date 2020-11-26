Lufkin’s Masonic Genesis Lodge #2 hosts 13th annual Thanksgiving dinner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In the season of giving, Lufkin’s Masonic Genesis Lodge #2 served Thanksgiving dinner for people in the community.
People came out for turkey, some macaroni and cheese, and much more.
Event organizer and worship master Johnny Mitchell tells us it was refreshing to see smiles on everyone’s face today after a tough year.
The organization was hesitant about putting on the event this year due to the pandemic. But they ultimately decided to because of the great need of food assistance in the community.
“Especially this year, because we have a lot of families that normally would have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that used to work and have lost their jobs. So, we felt like we had to give more this year than we ever have before,” Mitchell explained.
Mitchell says they have provided Thanksgiving dinner for the community for the past 13 years.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.