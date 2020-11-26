Lindale - Chapel Hill game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Eagles prepped one final time today for that big game tomorrow night at Rose Stadium where they will take on the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
Coach Cochran told his squad, “Hey listen, I’m getting calls from coaches saying you don’t know how lucky you are to be practicing on Thanksgiving Day.”
“Yeah, absolutely, it’s just something that we want to be sure we’re thinking about, as something that’s on our minds as we’re out here. Because when you start the season in August, everybody wants to be practicing at three and on Thanksgiving. So want to make sure our guys understand how blessed we are to be out here and be together,” he said.
Running back Jordan Jenkins says this is a great time to be a Lindale Eagle. He’s a senior and keeps it all in perspective.
“Yes, sir, it’s been an amazing season, with all the guys that I’ve been playing with. I’ve enjoyed it a lot; it’s my last year with them. Kind of flew by me, since my sophomore year, realizing when it started up. I’m like, ‘shoot it’s my last year playing with these guys.’”
One player unfortunately has to sit out. Jaret Allen can’t play because he was injured in week one of the playoffs.
“Well, I tore my ACL on my left leg,” he said.
He’s now a bigger part of the team, helping by giving out playing tips and motivating his teammates, just not in uniform. Still, he’s just as much a part of the team as he was until he was injured
“Yeah, it’s a bummer. I can’t let that get me down. I’ve got to stay there for my team, and be the motivational person I am for my team,” he said.
When the Eagles and Bulldogs played in week five, the Eagles blew them away 52-6, but that was then and has nothing to do with tomorrow night
“That’s exactly what we told them, they’re a different football team, I mean they truly are. Coach Riordan does a great job and they’ve gotten better each and every week. You can see it on film. Cam Ford’s playing really well; he’s got a connection with his receivers. They’ve got the o-line back since the first time we played them. And they’re playing better defensively, too.”
It will be a must-see Friday night game; it could be one for the ages.
