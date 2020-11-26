2 homes destroyed by fire Thanksgiving morning in Van Zandt County

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Two homes were complete losses in two separate fire incidents on Thanksgiving morning.
Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, a home on County Road 1504, approximately five miles north of Hwy. 64 in Van Zandt County, burned. This is in the Wills Point/Myrtle Springs area.
The homeowner made it out safely, but said that her pet cat did not survive. No official cause of the fire has been confirmed. The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal is investigating.
At 7 a.m., a family home on County Road 4601 in Ben Wheeler burned. According to The County Eagle, South Van Zandt VFD and Ben Wheeler Fire Department responded to the fire. There were no reports of injuries. The fire marshal will also investigate this fire.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.