Community Thanksgiving with some changes held at Broughton Center in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a much different Thanksgiving Day for many East Texans, with a pandemic interfering with travel or family plans. But a Longview councilman is bringing a little holiday cheer back by giving back to his community.
At Broughton Park, Councilman Wray Wade and dozens of volunteers tried to make Thanksgiving a little happier for those who need it.
“Our community, our town, our nation is struggling more now than we ever have, and there’s so many people who aren’t able to be with their families today. Give back to my community; give back to Longview,” Wade said.
It was the second annual community traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with a change.
“We’re having this with a lot of COVID protocols. There’s a drive-thru pickup,’ he said.
Some meals were even delivered to those who couldn’t make it; 250 meals in all.
“Job losses, economic losses, personal....it’s a time to come together and be reminded that there are some things to be thankful for,” said Janice Tolbert.
For those on the receiving end, it’s a welcome piece of normalcy in an otherwise chaotic year.
“With all that’s gone on in 2020, it’s good to know that there is always something to be thankful for,” Lateefah Pruitt said.
The food for the event was donated by Bel’s Diner on MLK Blvd. in Longview.
