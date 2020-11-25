East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A beautiful day today after a very stormy night here in East Texas. Thanksgiving Day, should be a wonderful day with cool morning temperatures and very mild afternoon temperatures. Sunny skies expected as well. As we head into Black Friday and Saturday, rain chances increase...especially over the southern half of East Texas...south of Hwy 79. This line will separate ETX from north to south. Rainfall totals along and north of this line should be in the range of .75″ to near 1.50″. Rainfall totals south of this line should be in the range of 2.00″ to near 3.50″ from Friday to early Sunday. At this time, there is a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms over the southern half of ETX from Friday morning to Saturday morning. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall are expected to be the greatest risks. More to come on this. Two cold fronts are expected over the next 5 days. The first should be early on Friday morning and the second on Monday morning. Cooler, Fall-Like Temperatures are expected for most of the 7-day period. Coldest morning should be on Tuesday with a low near freezing.