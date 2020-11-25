Overnight storms knock out power across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Line crews are working to restore power to thousands of East Texas homes and businesses after a line of strong storms rolled through the region overnight Wednesday.
A cold front pushing through the area brought strong winds, thunder, and lightning. Multiple reports of downed trees and power lines were relayed by the National Weather Service.
At one point, at least 15 thousand outages were reported by Oncor, SWEPCO, Upshur Rural Electric, Houston Co. Electric Cooperative, Rusk Co. Electric Cooperative, and Sam Houston Electric Cooperative.
By 6 a.m., the number of outages had dropped to about 8 thousand customers.
