EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain is moving out of Deep East Texas early this morning with quickly clearing skies behind the cold front. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s and 50s and will only warm back into the mid 60s this afternoon. Chilly tonight, with temperatures in the lower 40s and lots of sunshine is on the way for Thanksgiving Day. Expect clouds to begin increasing late Thursday with chances for rain returning Friday. A lot of Friday’s rainfall may stay south, with better chances for rain will spread across East Texas Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday could become a rainy day for much of East Texas with rain ending by early Sunday morning. Clearing skies by Sunday afternoon, but with much cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and a first freeze could be on the way for early next week.