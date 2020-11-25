Marshall police arrest man accused of shooting at residents

From Marshall police
MARSHALL, Texas - On Sunday, November 22, 2020, an altercation occurred between several subjects at a Marshall gas station. After the confrontation, Terrikk Tyrel Roberts is alleged to have driven to another party’s home where he shot a firearm at the residents in front of the house. No injuries occurred as the bullets hit the structure.
Chief Cliff Carruth stated, “Marshall Police Detectives worked with the community in this case and were able to acquire a warrant which was issued for Robert’s arrest on Monday, November 23, 2020.”
On November 23, 2020, the Marshall Police Department arrested Roberts on a 3rd Degree Felony charge of Deadly Conduct – Discharging a Firearm. At the time of his arrest, Roberts also had an outstanding warrant from Gregg County for Possession of Marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds.
At the time of Roberts’ arrest, Kiara Lashay Singleton was also arrested for two outstanding warrants. These warrants include a 3rd Degree Felony charge of Engaging in Criminal Activity and Forgery of a Financial Instrument.
Both Roberts and Singleton were booked in the Harrison County Jail on November 23, 2020.