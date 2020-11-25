Man arrested in Smith County stop accused of trafficking 9 illegal immigrants

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DPS trooper has arrested a Honduras national who was reportedly caught on a Smith County traffic stop trafficking nine illegal immigrants.
Jorge Alberto Orellano, 21, is charged with unlawful transport of person for pecuniary benefit. He was arrested on the charge Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
According to the DPS arrest affidavit, a trooper was working patrol on I-20 when he saw a 2003 Ford Expedition going 78 mph in a 65 mph construction zone. The trooper pulled Orellano over and had him roll down the back passenger window. The trooper reported seeing nine people in the vehicle, who were later determined to be illegal immigrants.
According to the affidavit, Orellano admitted to carrying the people from Houston and taking them to Atlanta, Georgia, and to Maryland in order to receive a monetary reward.
