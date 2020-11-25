Lufkin police release bodycam footage from Tuesday foot chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released video from the foot chase which led to the arrest of a man accused in two shootings.
De’Undra Price, 27, of Lufkin, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest. He is also being held on a federal weapon charge and three bond surrenders. His collective bond is $448,000.
Price was wanted in connection to two separate shooting incidents – one on June 14 in the 1000 block of Ellis Street and the other on June 26 in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue. In the June 26 incident, he and three others allegedly fired shots at a home where two adults and four young children were standing in the yard. No one was injured.
According to Lufkin police, police responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Wood Avenue around noon Tuesday.
“The caller said they saw three vehicles slowly drive down the street. Price was believed to be in one of the vehicles,” police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth stated in a press release. “The behavior concerned the caller because on Sunday shots were reported in the area. Officers responded on Sunday and recovered shell casings from a ditch and yard.”
Pebsworth said officers quickly responded to the area and were directed to Holland Street, where Price was believed to be sitting inside a white car. Pebsworth said Price got out through the passenger door and led police on a 17-minute foot chase, which ended in the wood line of a gated property off Paul Avenue.
