Longview man charged in connection with fatal motorcycle crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in June of 2019.
Dalton Tyler Stephenson, 24, is charged with criminal negligent homicide. He was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on a collective bond of $75,000.
Stephenson is charged in the death of Brandon Chase Bevis, 21, of Hallsville.
According to the DPS report, the wreck occurred on June 30, 2019. Stephenson was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla and was stopped at a stop sign facing south on County Road 3515 in Harrison County. Bevis was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle and was headed west on US 80 when Stephenson pulled out in front of him, according to the report. Bevis struck the car in the left front and was ejected. He died at the scene.
