Longview man charged in connection with fatal motorcycle crash

According to the DPS report, the wreck occurred on June 30, 2019. Stephenson was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla and was stopped at a stop sign facing south on County Road 3515 in Harrison County. Bevis was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle and was headed west on US 80 when Stephenson pulled out in front of him, according to the report. Bevis struck the car in the left front and was ejected. He died at the scene.