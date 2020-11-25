East Texas gospel group ‘The Erwins’ nominated for Grammy Award

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Less than a month after winning a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, an East Texas group is being recognized with a nomination for one of music’s highest honors -- a Grammy.
The Erwins, who call Edgewood home, were announced Tuesday as nominees for a Grammy Award in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.
Their album ‘What Christmas Really Means,’ which was released in October 2019, earned them the nod from the Recording Academy.
Singing together since childhood, siblings Keith, Kody, Kris, and Katie average more than 200 performances each year. They tour the country in a bus driven by their father Dennis, who is also a minister. Singing Southern Gospel favorite and original works, the family shares their faith through music and ministry at church revivals, concerts, and conferences.
The isn’t the first national honor for the quartet. In October, the group’s youthful sound scored a GMA Dove Award for ‘Southern Gospel Recorded Song,’ calling it a “dream come true.”
Now, the Erwins are waiting to learn whether they will attend the 63rd annual Grammys in person or virtually.
Another East Texas native also earned nominations. Lindale native Miranda Lambert’s nods came in the following categories: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.
The awards show will be broadcast on network television on Sunday, January 31.
