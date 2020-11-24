WEBXTRA: United Way recommends ways to give back during pandemic for Giving Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizations across the world will be participating in Giving Tuesday on December 1st. The online tradition encourages acts of generosity such as volunteering or making financial contributions to local charities on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
John Berry of the United Way says the event is especially important this year because COVID-19 has prevented many non-profits from holding their fundraisers.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with him about the need and the website created to way to make giving easier this year.
