Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy and gray skies are expected this afternoon with a few showers possible. Temperatures will make it into the low 70s up north and the upper 70s down south. Overnight a cold front will pass through and we are expecting a significant line of showers and storms to accompany it. Heavy rainfall will begin around midnight for our far northwestern counties. Rain will then move southeast throughout the predawn hours of Wednesday. The biggest threats we are monitoring are gusty winds, brief periods of heavy rainfall, and potentially small hail. Now is the time to download your First Alert Weather app so you can stay updated with the weather in your area. By Wednesday afternoon skies will clear out but temperatures will be cool, in the mid 60s. For Thanksgiving, the weather will be just about perfect with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Rain returns on Friday as yet another cold front makes its way through East Texas. We will continue to see spotty showers all weekend along and temperatures will slip into the upper 50s. Sunny skies come back around by Monday, but the cool conditions will stay.