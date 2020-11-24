State places Hopkins County Jail on non-compliant list

As I have previously explained the Holding 4 cell was not utilized over the stated capacity of 10 inmates. As I explained once the cell had 10 inmates in the cell we put the overflow in the recreation area. We have taken corrective action and no Inmates will be housed in the Recreation Area. Since the COVID pandemic started and TDCJ has limited intake of inmates, it has increased our capacity. It has been made clear verbally by TCJS staff we need to eliminate the U.S. Marshall inmates to reduce the capacity numbers. This contract was put in place prior to the COVID pandemic. I would like to ensure the TCJS that we are striving each day to be creative and proactive to get through these unprecedented times. I am saddened that trying to do the right thing during this time has caused a non-compliance because of inmates being housed in recreation and over 48 hours in Holding Cells. We will continue to strive forward and meet the required standards set forth.