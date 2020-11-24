SFA basketball pulls out of season opening event due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The start of the SFA basketball season continues to be plagued with issues due to COVID-19.
The SFA men’s basketball team is leaving Connecticut a day before they were set to tip off their 2020 season against the University of San Francisco.
According to a press release from the SFA athletic department, a round of tests were conducted on the team’s travel party on Monday after the team arrived at the event. One support staff member traveling with the team tested positive.
“While not an ideal situation for our players, coaches or fans, the decision of the tournament officials is one rooted in caution and a desire to not directly place student athletes, coaches or staff in harm’s way,” the release said. “Separate travel arrangements will be made for the individual who has tested positive so as to limit further exposure to student athletes or staff.”
The ‘Jacks are scheduled to have their home opener on Wednesday Dec.2 against Hardin Simmons but that could change after a date is set for resuming team activities following further monitoring.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.