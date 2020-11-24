Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all counties along and north of Interstate 20 until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Counites included are Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Van Zandt.
As of 9:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect for Hunt County until 9:45 p.m.
According to KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto, chances for showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of a cold front that is set to pass through most of East Texas by dawn on Wednesday. A few lingering showers and thundershowers will be possible over Deep East Texas after sunrise. Skies should clear quickly behind the front.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.