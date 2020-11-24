East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all counties along and north of Interstate 20 until 2 AM. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be likely out ahead of a cold front that is expected to pass through most of East Texas by dawn on Wednesday. A few lingering showers/thundershowers will be possible over Deep East Texas after sunrise for a few hours. Skies should clear quickly behind the front giving us a very nice Wednesday to enjoy. Thanksgiving Day looks to be very nice. A cool morning and a mild afternoon. Late on Thanksgiving Night, clouds return as do rain chances. A very good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will exist on Black Friday and Saturday as well. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning. Rainfall totals between .50″ and 1.00″ for Today’s and Wednesday mornings rain, then an additional 1.00″-2.00″ is possible Friday through Saturday. We surely need the rain around here. Partly Cloudy and cooler for Sunday. Monday and Tuesday appear to be mostly sunny with cold mornings and cool afternoons. Lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Have a great night. Be safe.