EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Clouds are already starting to increase and it will be mostly cloudy through the day today. Expect warm, breezy conditions with a lake wind advisory in effect through this evening. South winds will gust above 20 mph at times and high temperatures will reach the lower 70s. A few showers are possible, especially this afternoon, but the main chance for rain will be overnight tonight along the cold front. There is a slight chance that a few thunderstorms along the front could become strong to severe with high winds being the main threat. Widespread severe weather is not expected. The front will push the rain out of the area early Wednesday morning with clearing skies through Wednesday afternoon. It will be breezy at times and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 60s behind the front. Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 70s. Chances for rain return Thursday night into early Friday morning with another cold front.