Marshall police arrest suspected child predator

From Marshall police
MARSHALL, Texas - On November 23, 2020, the Marshall Police Department assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested Dayton Shai Bonner of Longview on a Second Degree Felony charge of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor. Bonner was taken into custody at Kidsview Park in Longview, Texas, and booked in the Harrison County jail.
Marshall Police Detectives received an initial complaint from the mother of a 13-year-old female in Marshall, Texas. The complaint stated Bonner had sent sexually explicit messages to the young female. The mother gave access to the social media accounts to the Marshall Police Department. DPS assisted the Marshall Police Department with this investigation.
“We encourage all parents, guardians, and family members to be active participants in a child’s social media and email activities. Sadly, we live in a world with predators who will attempt to harm the mind and bodies of our young people. Please take the time to have open and ongoing discussions about this danger with your families,” shared Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. For more information, please contact Lt. Len Ames at (903) 934-7856 or lames@marshalltexas.net.