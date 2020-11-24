Lumberjack basketball exits Mogehan Sun Tournament

UNCASVILLE, CT (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team will be pulling out of the MTE Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Casino this week due to a positive test by a support staff member traveling with the team.
While no players or coaches have tested positive, it was out of an abundance of caution that tournament officials determined that SFA should not continue with the tournament.
A round of tests were conducted on the team’s travel party on Monday after the team arrived in Uncasville, and it was revealed that one support staff member traveling with the team tested positive.
While not an ideal situation for our players, coaches or fans, the decision of the tournament officials is one rooted in caution and a desire to not directly place student athletes, coaches or staff in harm’s way.
Separate travel arrangements will be made for the individual who has tested positive so as to limit further exposure to student athletes or staff.
No decision has been made yet regarding next week’s contests, as a projected activity resumption date for the Lumberjacks will be determined following further monitoring.
