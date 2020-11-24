Longview-based Made-Rite selling Dr Pepper franchise

The Made-Rite Company was founded in 1925 by pharmacist and serial entrepreneur Nathaniel Currier Matthewson. Its original location was on the square in Marshall, Texas where it produced Dr Pepper and its own line of Made-Rite flavors. It eventually opened another facility in Henderson, TX. The company was subsequently acquired by Matthewson’s son in law Jack Slater Mann. The next generation, Jack Mathewson Mann, joined the company in 1961 after serving as an officer in the US Army and completing an MBA from the Harvard Business School. In 1963, the company consolidated operations at its current facility in Longview, TX. Jack M. Mann’s four sons, Jack Jr., Bob, Dan, and Nathaniel, purchased the business in 1996 and currently operate it. The company is one of a few remaining pioneers in the carbonated soft drink business. Three generations of the family have served as President of the Dr Pepper Bottlers Association, including Nathaniel currently, and as members on the Texas Beverage Association boar