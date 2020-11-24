Longview-based Made-Rite selling Dr Pepper franchise

From Made-Rite
LONGVIEW, Texas - The Made-Rite Company has reached an agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to sell its KDP owned brand franchise contracts back to KDP. The brands include Dr Pepper, 7UP, A&W Root Beer, Snapple, Sunkist, and Big Red. The transfer of operations for these brands is expected to be complete by February 1 and KDP will become the local distributor for these brands.
Consumer habits have shifted away from traditional carbonated beverages over the years towards categories such as energy drinks, premium waters, and ready to drink coffees. The Made-Rite Company will now focus on these high growth, premium products continuing distribution of its current line-up of non-KDP products as well as several exciting new brands throughout its 30-county distribution area.
“The Made-Rite Company has been distributing Dr Pepper for 95 years making it one of the brand’s oldest distributors and making my brothers and I fourth generation Dr Pepper bottlers,” said Made-Rite’s CEO Nathaniel Mann. “So, while parting with these brands is bittersweet, the time was right to make this move.”
“Through decades of hard work and outstanding partnerships with and service to our customers, The Made-Rite Company has built Dr Pepper into the number one selling soft drink in our Dr Pepper territory. The Made-Rite Company has consistently been a top performer for its brands and deeply involved in supporting our community. My brothers and I are proud of these accomplishments and excited to continue our family’s and our company’s legacy of developing top brands, profitably partnering with our customers, and serving our community.”
“While the company transitions to a new model, our employees will also face changes as the company adjust its workforce to meet its new smaller operation. The Made-Rite Company’s success is due in no small part to our many amazing employees over the decades. We want to thank all our employees past and present as they make The Made-Rite Company what it is.”
The Made-Rite Company was founded in 1925 by pharmacist and serial entrepreneur Nathaniel Currier Matthewson. Its original location was on the square in Marshall, Texas where it produced Dr Pepper and its own line of Made-Rite flavors. It eventually opened another facility in Henderson, TX. The company was subsequently acquired by Matthewson’s son in law Jack Slater Mann. The next generation, Jack Mathewson Mann, joined the company in 1961 after serving as an officer in the US Army and completing an MBA from the Harvard Business School. In 1963, the company consolidated operations at its current facility in Longview, TX. Jack M. Mann’s four sons, Jack Jr., Bob, Dan, and Nathaniel, purchased the business in 1996 and currently operate it. The company is one of a few remaining pioneers in the carbonated soft drink business. Three generations of the family have served as President of the Dr Pepper Bottlers Association, including Nathaniel currently, and as members on the Texas Beverage Association boar