2 injured after crash involving SUV and City of Amarillo bus this morning

Bus crash (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers | November 24, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:37 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A City of Amarillo bus crashed into a building in north Amarillo this morning.

The bus crashed into a building near the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and North Grant Street.

According to Amarillo Police Department Corporal Jeb Hilton, an SUV disregarded a stop sign, causing a serious wreck.

The SUV was driving north on North Grant Street when police say the driver ran a stop sign at Amarillo Boulevard East. The bus crashed into the SUV and then into a building near the intersection.

An ambulance took the driver of the SUV to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus had non-life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Hilton said the APD Traffic Investigation Unit is at the scene, and more information will be released when it is available.

