Former ‘Jack Kevon Harris picks up deal with Lakers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA guard Kevon Harris is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers training camp with hopes of making it to an NBA roster.
The all-time leading Division I scorer at SFA had hoped to get his name called on draft night but has now settled for an exhibit 10 contract with the team which is a one-year, minimum salary contract allowing a bonus of up to $50,000 if Harris is waived and remains with the Lakers’ G-League franchise for at least 60 days. This news is according to his agent Billy Davis.
If all goes well at training camp Harris could also get elevated to a 2-way contract and move between the G-League and the Lakers. NBA Training Camps are set to open December 1.
