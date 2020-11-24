Family devastated after thief steals their baby’s ashes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A family has been left devastated after a thief stole their stillborn baby’s ashes from their car in the middle of the night. Chesterfield police are investigating, but the family is pleading for the community’s help in finding the ashes.
“She is irreplaceable to me, it’s all we have left of her,” said mother Brandy Kaufman.
Juliette Hope Kaufman was delivered stillborn one week away from her due date on Nov. 11, 2006. Her parents had her cremated and decided to travel with her ashes as they moved to Florida. When they stopped into Chesterfield to visit relatives, their car was broken into and the ashes were stolen.
“We had taken out everything we could without overwhelming our hosts, everything we had considered valuable to others like electronics and stuff like that,” Kaufman said. “We never expected this to happen.”
However, the thieves who targeted the car didn’t care what was inside. Breaking in a window to their car to steal duffle bags full of clothes, sentimental gifts and their baby’s ashes. The family is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the safe return of the urn.
“Have a heart, she was my daughter,” Kaufman said. “I don’t care if the thieves even take the reward money, I’m not a policeman. I just want her back and they can have anything else, just not her ashes.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.