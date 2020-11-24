Chapel Hill earns spot on Week 14 Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1. Carthage (10-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage showed no rust after not playing in the Bi-District round. They shutout Silsbee 49-0. Now they will match up with Salado, their first ranked opponent since playing Jasper the second week of district play.
2. Timpson – (12-0) Last Week: 2 – Timpson had a tough first half against Leon. Timpson took their first lead of the game on a field goal at the end of the first half. The final score was 47-14. Now the Bears will play the upset minded Garrison Bulldogs.
3. Gilmer (11-1) Last Week 3 – The Buckeyes pulled away from Godley late in the game to advance to round 3. It is the 14th straight year for them to do so. Now the Buckeyes will face off against Sunnyvale Frida afternoon in Athens.
4. Longview (5-2, 2-1) Last Week: 4 – The Lobos had two straight bye weeks. Now they get McKinney North.
5. Mineola (11-1) Last Week: 5 – The Yellowjackets continued their winning way, beating Dallas Madison in the area round. Mineola will face off with district rival Mount Vernon. The only blemish on the Yellowjackets season was a three-point loss to the Tigers.
6. Lindale (10-2) Last Week: 6 – Jordan Jenkins was a one-man wrecking crew in Lindale’s win over Needville. Jenkins finished the day with nine touchdowns in the 70-56 win. This is the first time in program history for Lindale to make it to the third round.
7. Malakoff (8-2) Last Week:8 – The Tigers continued to roll in the playoffs beating No.5 Pottsboro, 52-0. Their two playoff games have a combined score of 135-7. This week gets harder with No.2 Grandview. It is a game that is becoming a good rivalry dating back to the 2018 season. The Zebras have won four-straight, but very close games, over the Tigers.
8. Mount Vernon (10-2) Last Week: 7 – Mount Vernon won a tight game over West. Now they will face a tough Mineola team looking for revenge.
9.Kilgore (9-3) Last Week: 9 – The Bulldogs pulled off the upset over No.5 El Campo Saturday in New Caney. This week they will look to get a big win in Japser against Huffman. A win gets them into the regional final.
10. Chapel Hill (8-4) Last Week : NR– The Bulldogs are proving doubters wrong in the playoffs. The fourth team in out of the District of Doom is still alive in the playoffs. This week they face off against district foe Lindale for a chance to go to the regional final.
