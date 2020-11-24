Angelina County officials preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At this time, there still isn’t an authorized and approved vaccine for COVID-19, but around the country local governments are getting ready for when the green light happens.
The Angelina County and Cities Health District has been looking at their supply and delivery chain, and working with local providers who have signed up to be a vaccination provider, according to Administrator Sharon Shaw.
“This vaccine is not going to be as easy as some of the childhood vaccines, or easy as a flu shot. It’s going to be a little difficult,” Shaw said. “Some of them are frozen, some of them are ultra frozen, so we’re working in our community starting right after Thanksgiving on developing our work group and looking at our tiered distribution, in keeping with what DSHS and in-line with what the CDC recommends.”
Shaw said the first to get the vaccine will be those in hospitals and emergency rooms.
“After that it’s going to be other healthcare workers, long-term care, nursing home staff, staff in public health departments, physicians offices and clinics, so that healthcare remains robust,” Shaw said.
Hospitals and several clinics have signed up to become vaccination providers Shaw said. These locations could be similar to how we’ve seen the COVID-19 testing done, drive-thru style.
“We anticipate the Health District will be responsible for assisting our first responders, our EMS, our police, our fire,” Shaw said. “We’re going to focus on that, making sure we get to those individuals so they can continue to serve the public.”
Entities can still register to be a vaccination provider. Shaw said they are encouraging people in Polk County to sign up. In order to be eligible to provide the vaccine locations must meet requirements.
“You’re going to have to have refrigerator or freezer capacity. You’re going to have to have staff who can vaccinate and in a nontraditional manner, drive thru, going to the public,” Shaw said “There’s going to be data, you’re going to have to sign people up in the registry, you’re going to have to reorder.”
Shaw reminds people that even if they receive the vaccine they will still need to practice social distancing and wearing a mask for about nine months until we learn more about immunity. Shaw says they expect to see initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine go out in the middle to end of December.
