Search continues for missing woman from Lone Star

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The search continues Monday for a woman who was reported missing from Lone Star.
Brenda Leftwich, 70, was last seen leaving the Rabbit Hole Restaurant on Highway 259 and heading south on foot last Wednesday between 5:30 and 6 p.m.
Surveillance video taken from a Lone Star business on Wednesday showed Leftwich walking down S. Main St. in Lone Star.
Leftwich is diabetic, and may suffer from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, according to family members.
If you have seen her, please call the Lone Star Police Department or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lone Star Police Officer Kenny Taylor about the search for Brenda Leftwich. Taylor is Leftwich’s son-in-law.
Taylor said dive teams and boats with side-imaging downscanning are at Lone Star Lake searching for Leftwich. He said although they have not had any indication that she is in the lake, they are searching because she lived close-by.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.