Residents escape Longview duplex fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a duplex fire in the 100 block of Cherie Lane.
First responders found fire coming from the roof of a common attic shared at the duplex.
The Longview Fire Department said the fire was quickly brought under control. The residents were home at the time but escaped without injury.
The fire is believed to have started from discarded smoking material. The home next door suffered damage caused by the heat, according to officials.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance, and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.