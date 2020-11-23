Red Zone Game of the Week: Lindale, Chapel Hill clash for spot in regional final

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The race to state has almost reached the half way point for teams looking to finish with a title.
Thanksgiving week always offers up big matchups and District of Doom foes Lindale and Chapel Hill will meet up in one of those with the hopes of punching their ticket to the 4A DI Region III final next week.
The two teams will kickoff from Rose Stadium, November 27 at 7 p.m. Last time they played the No.10 ranked Eagles won 52-6. The Eagles are entering the matchup after a near record setting day for Jordan Jenkins in Round 2. Jenkins scored nine touchdowns in the 70-56 win over Needville.
Chapel Hill had to beat Henderson just to get into the playoffs. Their path to this game includes wins over Livingston and Stafford.
The winner of the game will meet up with the winner of the Kilgore/Huffman Hargrave game for a chance to go to the state semifinal.
