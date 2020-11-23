East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... For the first time in quite a while, we have a chance for showers and thundershowers/storms in the forecast. Not just one day, but two. The first is expected to occur very late on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Most showers/thunderstorms should be out of even the southernmost sections of East Texas by 10 AM on Wednesday. Rainfall totals of .50″-.75″ are possible. The next chances for showers and thundershowers/storms will be on Black Friday/into early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals here could exceed 2″ in a few spots. We need it for sure. These will be caused by two cold fronts. The first front is expected early Wednesday morning and the second should move through late on Friday. There is a very slight chance for a few strong/severe storms on Wednesday morning and then again on Friday. Once we get a bit closer to Friday, we will have a better look at the strength of the storms. There is a MARGINAL RISK for strong/severe storms on Wednesday morning which means a 5% chance of isolated severe storms. Some gusty wind/hail and brief/heavy rainfall will be possible. There is an extremely small chance for isolated tornadoes. There is, however, better chances for the severe weather to the north of the Red River. Thanksgiving still looks very nice with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies.