Officials confirm Cuney mayor found dead week before election

CUNEY, Texas (KLTV) - On October 25, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a welfare check for former Cuney mayor Grace Beall, who was found deceased by the Cuney police.
The initial scene and autopsy showed no signs of foul play. This case is still open pending the final autopsy report. The death report and investigation is being conducted by the Cuney Police Department.
During Beall’s time as mayor, in 2016, the entire Cuney police force resigned. Beall had implemented new policies requiring officers to contact her if “anything happened with police vehicles,” according to former reserve officer Gage Guinn.
