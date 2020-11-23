Monday’s Weather: Mix sun/clouds and cool today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and skies are mostly cloudy. Some breaks in the clouds are expected later today with temperatures staying right near average in the mid 60s. Breezy and warmer tomorrow ahead of a cold front tomorrow night. There is a chance for a few showers off and on during the afternoon Tuesday, but the best chance for showers and thundershowers will be along the cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. By midday Wednesday, rain will end and skies will begin to clear Wednesday afternoon with temperatures back in the 60s. Thanksgiving Day looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Another cold front and another likely chance for rain returns for Friday with much cooler temperatures expected this weekend.