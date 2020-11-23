Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It finally feels like Fall has arrived! Temperatures will be right on average for this time of year with highs this afternoon warming into the mid 60s. Skies will be partly sunny for the rest of the day. Tomorrow will start off clear and temps will warm into the low 70s. By the afternoon we will start to see the effects of a significant cold front. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected late Tuesday, overnight, and into the predawn hours of Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon the cold front will pass, and skies will be clear. Weather conditions will be just about perfect for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Showers move back in for Friday and will stick around throughout the weekend with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s.