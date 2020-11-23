Family that got virus warns public to spend holidays at home

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Arlington is using one family’s brush with the coronavirus as a warning to others who might be considering big get-togethers this Thanksgiving.
Alexa Aragonez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that her family weighed the risks of catching the virus but decided to get together for a birthday party on Nov. 1. A couple of days after the party, her 57-year-old mother, Enriqueta Aragonez, and others who were at the party began to feel sick.
They got tested, and all 12 who had attended were positive for COVID-19.
Arlington is using the family’s experience as part of a public awareness campaign to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season by staying home.