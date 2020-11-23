East Texas health leaders to announce COVID-19 response strategies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials from the Northeast Texas Public Health District and hospital representatives have scheduled a press conference to address COVID-19 response strategies.
Speakers include NET Health CEO George Roberts, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances CMO Dr. Mark Anderson, UT Health East Texas CMO Dr. Tom Cummins and Dr. Paul McGaha of Smith County Health Authority.
The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tyler City Hall and will be streamed on East Texas Now and broadcast on KLTV 7.
