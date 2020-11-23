Anderson County crash leaves one dead, 2-year-old hospitalized

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday at approximately 10:00 p.m., DPS troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM 315 approximately one mile south of Poyner in Anderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling north on FM 315 when the driver of the Mitsubishi veered into the southbound lane. The driver jerked the vehicle back to the right causing the Mitsubishi to slide into the east ditch where it struck two large trees. The Mitsubishi came to rest facing east in the east ditch.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, 29-year-old, Spencer Billings, of Seven Points, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A two-year-old female was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
