Travel Texas: the Texas Renaissance festival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across the nation, there are numerous ‘themed period’ parks, or what we would call ‘Renaissance fairs’, and the largest of those is 3 hours south of us in Texas.
Knights of the crusade, pirate, mythical beasts, wandering minstrels, Cossacks, wizards, Mongols, Zulu warriors, forest fairies, all in one location?
At the Texas Renaissance Festival.
3 hours to the south of us, off of FM-1774 just south of Conroe, is the tiny community of Todd Mission. Famous for Texas’ largest renaissance fair.
the Texas renaissance festival.
Established in 1974, running from the first week of October to the end of November, it has grown to over 70 acres of period shops and buildings, and is a unique vacation destination.
“We traveled from Minnesota to come here. I had heard many good things about this, I had friends who worked at the renaissance and told me about this one, so we decided on this one. I think I bought my tickets about 3 or 4 months ago just to make sure we could be here on Halloween,” said Two Minnesota visitors.
Numerous shows can be viewed in spacious open air theatres, musicians play at every intersection, and colorful characters are in abundance.
For those who come every year, it’s a unique vacation. Not to a place but to a time.
“It’s just this amazing celebration of time and history and so on, and as a person who loves history I have a high appreciation of things like renaissance festivals and medieval fairs,” said Justin Aldridge of Nacogdoches.
“it’s portraying someone else, it’s the dressing up , it’s escape, it’s the shows it’s the food. This year I get to come 4 different times,” said a Palestine visitor.
And this year, Covid-19 limited how many the festival would allow in the park, so maneuvering through huge crowds is not a problem.
Hand sanitizer and masks were a royal decree.
The Texas Renaissance Festival is open seasonally for different events.
Tickets must be purchased in advance to get in.
And there’s even 200-acres of camping area.
