Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A weak cold front will pass through our area today bringing with it gusty winds, cloudy skies, and even a few showers. Rain chances are only at about 20% so not everyone will see wet weather ahead of the front. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by the afternoon, in the low 70s. Tomorrow the rain will have moved out and cool air will rush in with highs will only making it into the mid 60s. More rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and it will carry over into the start of the day on Wednesday. Overnight between those two days we could see an isolated thundershower. By Wednesday afternoon we will be back to blue skies. For Thanksgiving conditions will be clear, sunny, and warm in the low 70s. Soak up that sunshine while you can because wet weather and cold air moves in on Friday and will stick around through the weekend.