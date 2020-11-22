2 people die in wreck on US 79 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 79 in Rusk County Sunday morning, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
According to a post on the Rusk County OEM Facebook page, the crash occurred on Highway 79 near the County Road 4255 intersection Sunday morning. It did not specify how many vehicles were involved.
“Crews are clearing U.S, 79 South near County Road 4255 following a crash this morning,” the Facebook post stated. “Unfortunately, we have learned this crash resulted in the death of two individuals.”
The Facebook post also stated that the Texas Department of Public Safety will send out a press release once the families of the two victims have had time to make notifications.
We’ll update this story as we get new information.
