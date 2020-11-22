East Texas company offers free tattoo removal for mission residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas business offers a unique service to rescue mission men, to help them improve their lives.
‘Tattoo removal.’
In agreement with the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, ‘Vanish Laser Aesthetics’ of Longview opened it’s doors to help men in their job seeking. By removing tattoos.
“We’ve been very fortunate in what we do, and we wanted the opportunity to give back to East Texas and to society,” says ‘Vanish” owner Sam Roach.
The process, at no charge, is relatively simple, with remarkable results.
“Once the laser hits the ink, it breaks it up into smaller fragments, that your lymphatic system takes out of your body. Some people see results right away, some people it may take a few weeks,” says director of operations Kim Roach.
Some are doing it to improve their employment chances.
“They’ve got what we call job killers. If they get those removed, they can seek meaningful employment,” Sam says.
“Employers just kind of frown upon you, and oh you can’t have this job. I want to be presentable when I go somewhere, I want to put long sleeves on so people won’t see tattoos I don’t want them to see,” says Andrew Wayne Jones, who started getting tattoos at age 13.
Others, with prominent tattoos, to remove memories of their past life.
“Becoming a new man I feel like some of these need to be removed to move on with my life,” says mission resident Benjamin Pennebaker.
And for many a new start to a better future.
“I’m really thankful for what their doing. Means a lot to me,” Jones says.
The tattoo removal is done in phases until the ink is removed completely.
