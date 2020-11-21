Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze from the southeast. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s and rain chances are low for the afternoon, but not quite zero. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. Any outdoor plans or activities you have, do them today because we are expecting a few more showers to come through tomorrow. For Sunday be prepared for mostly cloudy skies, a couple showers, and cooler temperatures in the low 70s. Even colder air moves in on Monday as the tail end of a cold front passes through our area. Highs will only make it into the mid 60s. Showers will move in late on Tuesday as yet another front comes through East Texas. The majority of the rain will fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon skies will clear out. For Thanksgiving, expect mostly sunny skies, and mid 60s. Enjoy this clear weather while you can because more rain moves in on Friday.