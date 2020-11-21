MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Downtown Lufkin

And just behind the Lufkin ISD administration building is a strange bit of history. The Depot Explosion and Mystery details how on the evening of March second, 1913, the railroad depot at this site exploded. Although a body was not discovered, it was presumed a railroad employee had been killed and his stepmother collected on his insurance. Until 1916, when George Frank Parsons returned to the area. He was with an attorney working for the insurance companies. Parsons stood trial for insurance fraud, but was acquitted.