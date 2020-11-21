Cornhole tournament raises funds for Cami, 4-year-old East Texan battling cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans made their way to Tyler’s Indoor Sports Complex to participate in a cornhole tournament to help raise funds for Cami, a 4-year-old living with health issues.
Cami is a 4-year-old that was born with down syndrome and was diagnosed with leukemia last year in August, 2019. Over 120 players came out to the tournament with proceeds going towards Cami’s family. Her mother, Cynthia Clements says, she’s grateful.
“My emotions, I’m a rollercoaster to be honest. One minute you want to cry because you’re overjoyed. We have our ups and downs, her health is a rollercoaster, I’m just overjoyed with the gratitude. I can’t thank everyone that’s in this building, everyone that’s on the patio, everyone that’s worked behind the scenes, I can’t thank them enough for everything that they do for us.”
Organizer, Buddy Beaird, says it was important to host this event to benefit the family.
“This is a competitive sport that we all play all the time that we’ve grown to love. We’re all still a family and that’s what it’s all about, especially the children. We will do anything to help children out at any time. Its very important to us to come together as friends, competitors, to support a good cause.”
Next month, a softball tournament will benefit Cami and her family in Athens on December 12th.
For more ways to help team Cami, click here.
