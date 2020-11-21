Athens man accused of shooting at Larue couple now charged with attempted capital murder

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has upgraded the charge of a man who is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s parents on July 23 from deadly conduct to attempted capital murder of multiple persons.
After the alleged shooting incident, the man supposedly texted his ex and said, “You should know that you might wanna call yo parents.”
Dewayne Hannah Jr., 26, of Athens, was booked into the Henderson County Jail on the new charge on Friday. He is currently being held on an attempted capital murder of multiple persons charge and an assault of a family/house member – impede breath/circulation.
Collectively, Hannah’s bond amount has been set at $1.025 million.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that the grand jury also increased Hannah’s bond amount.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator who obtained it was assigned to investigate a shooting incident that occurred at a house in the 12000 block of County Road 4403 in Larue.
When the HCSO investigator called dispatch, he learned that a woman called 911 at about 9:12 p.m. on July 23 and said that someone had just driven by and shot at her house.
About 16 minutes later, the woman’s daughter called the sheriff’s office and said that her ex-boyfriend had shot at her parents’ house. She also said that her ex-boyfriend had been threatening to shoot her parents, the affidavit stated.
At the scene, the HCSO investigator found seven .45-caliber shell casings in the roadway of CR 4403. When the investigator moved toward the house, he spotted a bullet hole in the hood of the white 2019 Ford pickup parked in the driveway and then found the round inside the fender well.
The HCSO investigator also found a bullet hole under a window. It looked as though the bullet went all the way through the window frame and wound up in a bucket that was under the window, the affidavit stated.
Later, the investigator spoke to the suspect’s ex-girlfriend and asked her how she knew Hannah was the one who shot at her parents’ house, the affidavit stated. She allegedly replied that she had numerous messages from “Dewayne” that said he was going to her parents’ house.
The investigator then confirmed that the phone number belonged to Hannah, the affidavit stated.
Hannah allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend numerous text messages.
He sent a text at 8:38 p.m. on July 23 that said, “I’ll shortly be at you parenys. Parents,” the affidavit stated. A few minutes later, Hannah also allegedly texted, “I ain’t got [expletive] to lose.”
According to the affidavit, Hannah also sent a text that asked, “Should I knock or you gone call.”
Hannah allegedly sent two winking emojis to his ex-girlfriend at 9:12 p.m., followed by a text that said, “It’s up.” The last text message from Hannah that night said, “You should know that you might wanna call yo parents,” the affidavit stated.
The HCSO investigator obtained the deadly conduct arrest warrant for Hannah on July 24.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.