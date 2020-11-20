Upshur County shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Gilmer on Monday has been transferred to the jail medical unit of the Gregg County Jail, according to a press release.
After Craig Steven Harwart, 55, of Gilmer, was discharged from a Longview hospital, he was booked into the Upshur County jail on four aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant charges. His collective bond amount has been set at $1 million.
Judge Anthony Betterton arraigned Harwart on the charges.
“Due to Mr. Harwart’s injuries sustained in the incident, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano is assisting Upshur County by housing Mr. Harwart in their jail medical unit, which is better suited to caring for Mr. Harwart’s injuries at this time,” the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. “Gregg County deputies were also involved in the original incident.”
In the press release, Webb thanked Cerliano and the people from the other law enforcement agencies that assisted UCSO in the incident and the investigation that followed.
According to an Upshur County Sheriff’s Office press release, Gilmer police and Upshur County deputies responded to the CEFCO store at the intersection of US 271 and State Highway 300.
According to a previous East Texas News story, a customer had some kind of disagreement with the clerk.
“There were shots fired, multiple shots fired inside the store. The subject then left and went outside and continued to shoot more rounds outside,” Webb said.
Some of the rounds hit a customer’s vehicle.
“The suspect then left the scene, going on 300 southbound towards Longview,” Webb said.
At that point, the suspect was spotted by Gilmer police and a UCSO deputy, but the suspect kept going. The suspect also started shooting at the law enforcement officers.
“He was able to elude us. We didn’t know where he had gone from there,” Webb said.
However, they had the license plate and got an address on Snider Road.
“As my deputy was driving up to the location, he immediately started receiving fire from an unknown location there,” Webb said
A couple who had been staying nearby heard the gunshots and called 911.
At about 5 a.m. the next morning, the suspect drove toward a law enforcement roadblock, and a gun battle ensued. A UCSO deputy and Harwart were both wounded in the exchange of gunfire.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The deputy was treated and released while the suspect remains hospitalized and faces multiple charges. The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
Officers from Longview police, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and Ore City police also responded to the incident.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.